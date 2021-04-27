HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 430 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 436.45 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.76.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.