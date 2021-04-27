HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 470 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 436.45 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 427.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394.76. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

