HTMLCOIN Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $20.08 million and $178,837.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,069.45 or 1.00285711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.30 or 0.01175147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.96 or 0.00520762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00384468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.69 or 0.00134186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003984 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

