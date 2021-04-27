Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.200-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.08. 476,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.