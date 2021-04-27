Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.60 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 8.200-8.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $3.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 476,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

