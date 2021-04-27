Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Cormark lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.66.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.32.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.90%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.