Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. 27,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.