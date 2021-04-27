Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.87.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.37. The company had a trading volume of 914,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,471. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

