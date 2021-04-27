Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.94.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.33. 1,174,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,045. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.67.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

