Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.87.

HBM stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.37. 914,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,471. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -13.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

