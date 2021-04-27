Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.52 ($35.91).

BOSS traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting €38.12 ($44.85). The company had a trading volume of 276,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.47. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €39.33 ($46.27).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

