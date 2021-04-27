Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.52 ($35.91).

BOSS traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Tuesday, hitting €38.12 ($44.85). The company had a trading volume of 276,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.47. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €39.33 ($46.27).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

