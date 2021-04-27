Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Up 4.4%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.52. 12,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,402,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 389,888 shares of company stock worth $7,289,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $2,700,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

