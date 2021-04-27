Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.17

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $85.93 million and $62,116.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.61 or 0.00779862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00095824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.11 or 0.07933898 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

