HUNT Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $43,116.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00066828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00809677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00096480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.78 or 0.08042093 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

