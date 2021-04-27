Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $233.54 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $233.54 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55,321.81 or 1.00135206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

