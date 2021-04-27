Huobi Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $336.30 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $18.73 or 0.00034073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and $336.30 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

