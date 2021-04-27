Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.