HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $3.37 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $724,840.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003976 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00144653 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,695,400 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,695,399 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.