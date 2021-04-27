Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109 million-$111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.89 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $7.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,142. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

