Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 84,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,126,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

HYLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

