Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0317 on Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $30,367.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00275891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.85 or 0.01040919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00718056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,885.65 or 0.99731322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.