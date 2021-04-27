HyperBurn (HYPR) Price Hits $11.39

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One HyperBurn coin can now be bought for about $11.39 or 0.00020530 BTC on exchanges. HyperBurn has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $14,253.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperBurn has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00726323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,485.22 or 1.00039236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperBurn

HyperBurn’s total supply is 660,482 coins and its circulating supply is 526,383 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Buying and Selling HyperBurn

