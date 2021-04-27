Hyperion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $180,891.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $180,891.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.