I/O Coin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $5,909.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00519590 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.28 or 0.02657793 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,832,909 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

