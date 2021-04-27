I/O Coin Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $5,909.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00519590 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005823 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026167 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.28 or 0.02657793 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000139 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
