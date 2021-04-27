IAA (IAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IAA (NYSE:IAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. On average, analysts expect IAA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

