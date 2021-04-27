IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $501.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.