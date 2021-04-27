IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $617.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.41 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.