IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,000. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,552 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

