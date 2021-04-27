IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in AutoZone by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,443.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,389.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,230.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

