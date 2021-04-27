IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after acquiring an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after acquiring an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.