IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on A. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,826 shares of company stock worth $7,123,380.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

