IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

