IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Aflac by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.