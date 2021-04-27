IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.