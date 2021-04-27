IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

