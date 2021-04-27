IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of CTSH opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

