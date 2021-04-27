IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average of $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

