IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

