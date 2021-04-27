IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $526.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.26. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $373.14 and a fifty-two week high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.35.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

