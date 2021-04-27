IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Spotify Technology by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $298.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.37. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.48.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

