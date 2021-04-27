IBM Retirement Fund Sells 117 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $925.36.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $933.28 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $594.46 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.06.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

