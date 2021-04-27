IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,196 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.