IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,206 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 82.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.