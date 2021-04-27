IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,968 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

MPC opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

