IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,256 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.