IBM Retirement Fund Sells 270 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

