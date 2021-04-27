IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,230 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.