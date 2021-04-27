IBM Retirement Fund Sells 333 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $432.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.17 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

