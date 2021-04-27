IBM Retirement Fund Sells 422 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $256.88 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.