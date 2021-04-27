IBM Retirement Fund Sells 654 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $175.72 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.94.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

